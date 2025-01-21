Search

WATCH: Candace Owens purposefully leaves Inauguration Day stream during YU rabbi’s blessing

Candace Owens has fully expressed her antisemitic views in recent months, with her latest stunt being the ‘boycott’ of Yeshiva University President Rabbi Ari Berman’s blessing at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

