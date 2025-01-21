WATCH: Candace Owens purposefully leaves Inauguration Day stream during YU rabbi’s blessing

Candace Owens has fully expressed her antisemitic views in recent months, with her latest stunt being the ‘boycott’ of Yeshiva University President Rabbi Ari Berman’s blessing at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Candace Owens left her livestream when the Rabbi began his prayer at Trump’s inauguration. It was the only time she left the livestream. She is a deranged antisemite. pic.twitter.com/ykYxd5KfNQ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2025