WATCH: Chabad emissaries’ print the ‘Tanya’ in Syria

A group of Chabad chassidim traveled into Syria to print the Tanya, a revered spiritual text, fulfilling the vision of the Rebbe—who called for this sacred book to be printed in every corner of the world, spreading holiness to even the most unexpected places.

Lubavitchers celebrate in Syria! For the first time, Shluchim printed the Tanya on Syrian soil near the Golan Heights, captured by IDF post-Asad's regime fall. The historic moment was marked with a joyous L'chaim and Niggunim. #Chabad #Tanya #Syria Via @COLLiveNews pic.twitter.com/ZBQ9Q94fav — Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) December 12, 2024