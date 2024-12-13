Search

WATCH: Chabad emissaries’ print the ‘Tanya’ in Syria

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chabad-emissaries-print-the-tanya-in-syria/
Email Print

A group of Chabad chassidim traveled into Syria to print the Tanya, a revered spiritual text, fulfilling the vision of the Rebbe—who called for this sacred book to be printed in every corner of the world, spreading holiness to even the most unexpected places.

>