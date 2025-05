WATCH: Charlie Kirk destroys smug anti-Israel Cambridge student

Conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk, while speaking at Cambridge University, slammed a know-it-all anti-Israel student who equated Israel and the IDF with Hamas, noting that Hamas started the war and still holds Israeli hostages inside tunnels.

I just debated at Cambridge and Oxford. At Cambridge, instead of focusing on their own decaying country, they are obsessed with Israel. The lack of moral clarity on this topic is chilling. I decided to put this bouncy Brit in his place.

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 21, 2025