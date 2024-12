WATCH: Columbia professor claims antisemitism is used as a ‘cover’ for Israeli ‘colonialism’

Professor Joseph Massad claimed that genocide is a core Western liberal value, further asserting that Israel is deeply aligned with these values, including ‘settler colonialism’ and ‘utter racism.’

Columbia University Prof. Joseph Massad Discusses October 7: Genocide Is a Western Value; Palestinian Attacks against Jews Are Not Motivated by Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/O7w4vSYRPs — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 22, 2024