WATCH: Congressman claims Trump's shooter has three encrypted overseas bank accounts

July 19, 2024

Rep. Michael Waltz told Fox News that the FBI found three encrypted overseas bank accounts linked to Thomas Matthew Crooks, indicating some sort of foreign involvement.

Rep. Michael Waltz (R–FL) reported on Fox News that Trump shooter Thomas Crooks had three encrypted overseas accounts. What the heck is going on? pic.twitter.com/xZAaLWkHPJ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 19, 2024