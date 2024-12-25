WATCH: Covering a Palestinian flag sticker cost this Jewish radio host her job December 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-covering-a-palestinian-flag-sticker-cost-this-jewish-radio-host-her-job/ Email Print According to Sky News Australia, a Jewish radio host named Nicole, was dismissed from an Australian community station after removing a Free Palestine sticker during her Latino music program.BREAKING: A Jewish radio host was fired from her show in Sydney, Australia because she covered a Palestinian flag sticker."If I cannot support that Israel doesn't have a right to exist, then I cannot be at their station." pic.twitter.com/eaXPL7UPMw— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 23, 2024 Antisemitismradio stationsky news