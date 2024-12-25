Search

WATCH: Covering a Palestinian flag sticker cost this Jewish radio host her job

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-covering-a-palestinian-flag-sticker-cost-this-jewish-radio-host-her-job/
Email Print

According to Sky News Australia, a Jewish radio host named Nicole, was dismissed from an Australian community station after removing a Free Palestine sticker during her Latino music program.



>