WATCH: Covering a Palestinian flag sticker cost this Jewish radio host her job

According to Sky News Australia, a Jewish radio host named Nicole, was dismissed from an Australian community station after removing a Free Palestine sticker during her Latino music program.

BREAKING: A Jewish radio host was fired from her show in Sydney, Australia because she covered a Palestinian flag sticker.

"If I cannot support that Israel doesn't have a right to exist, then I cannot be at their station." pic.twitter.com/eaXPL7UPMw

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 23, 2024