WATCH – Dead terror chief: Our only role is Jihad, blowing up all Zionist entity cities

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement published a video of terrorist Khalil Al-Bahtini, one of the three Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) top leaders that Israel killed earlier this week.

In the video, Al-Bahtini calls for Jihad against Israel, praises “Martyrdom” for Allah, vows to educate Palestinian children to “hate the Zionist entity,” and urges to “blow up all of this Zionist entity’s cities.” Al-Bahtini also stressed that “negotiations” are not an option.

“What we were educated on, and [what] our culture is, is that whoever lives on this land and does not merit Martyrdom, he has lost out,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks by monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch.

“We have no role in this blessed land other than Jihad.It is our honor, all the honor, that we are fighting against Israel, this thieving entity, and that we are educating our sons to hate this entity.It is our honor that we are continuing with all our days, efforts, and intentions to blow up all of this Zionist entity’s cities,” he said, adding that Gaza and the Palestinian areas in Judea and Samaria would be a “thorn” in Israel’s side.