Search

WATCH: Dearborn Islamic scholar – ‘Israel is now weaker than they’ve ever been’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dearborn-islamic-scholar-israel-is-now-weaker-than-theyve-ever-been/
Email Print

Dearborn Islamic scholar Usama Abdulghani called for the mission against Israel to be completed, comparing it to a goat being slaughtered, kicking in protest before its demise.

>