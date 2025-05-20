Search

WATCH: Deranged antisemite detained by California police after Heil Hitler rant

The woman, identified as Yasmeen Zohra Roubou, was captured on video shouting “Heil f—ing Hitler” while performing the Nazi salute on a public street in Beverly Hills, California.

