WATCH: Disgusting antisemite insults and accuses visible Jews of being ‘baby killers’

Faiz Akbar, from Virginia, known for his antisemitic views, was caught in Miami Beach aggressively targeting visibly Jewish individuals with menacing threats.

NOW: "F*ck you man… I will f*ck your sh*t" ⚠️ Vile deranged Islamic antisemite, Faiz Akbar from Virginia is seen targeting visibly Jewish individuals in Miami Beach, hurling threats at them. pic.twitter.com/pJrGC64hTj — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) December 2, 2024