WATCH: Dishonest or ignorant? Jewish councilman blasts CUNY Yom Hashoah statement April 19, 2023

Students at the City University of New York-BMCC have been fighting extreme anti-Israel activism on campus, where Jews – students and faculty – have been made to feel very uncomfortable. On Yom Hashoah, the CUNY president cast the entire antisemitism problem on "the increasingly vocal far right movement in the United States." New York City Council member Kaman Yeger set the record straight. SAFE CUNY has obtained a disgustingly political Yom Hashoah message from @bmcc_cuny President Anthony Munroe who cast the entire antisemitism problem on "the increasingly vocal far right movement in the United States." That's NOT what happened at BMCC, President Munroe. Our… pic.twitter.com/WMXUomq5jS — SAFE CUNY (@SAFECUNY) April 19, 2023