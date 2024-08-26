WATCH: Donald Trump honors 13 fallen heroes on third anniversary of Afghanistan suicide bombing August 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-donald-trump-honors-13-fallen-heroes-on-third-anniversary-of-afghanistan-suicide-bombings/ Email Print During the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at Kabul airport, killing over 180 people, including 13 US service members. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/WhatsApp-Video-2024-08-26-at-17.13.44_06424ce8.mp4 Arlington CemeteryDonald TrumpKabulSuicide bombing