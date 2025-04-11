Search

WATCH: Douglas Murray schools anti-Israel podcaster on Hamas and Gaza

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-douglas-murray-schools-anti-israel-podcaster-on-hamas-and-gaza/
Email Print

Douglas Murray criticized comedian Dave Smith for promoting anti-Israel narratives without having visited the region and challenged Joe Rogan on his choice of selectively platforming such voices.

Read  'Total war' - Hamas calls for Judea and Samaria terror attacks

>