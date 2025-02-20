Search

WATCH: Dozens of Israelis sing Hatikvah as murdered hostages are brought to the forensic facility

The IDF has completed the transfer of the four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, where specialists will definitively identify the bodies.

