WATCH: Dozens of Israelis sing Hatikvah as murdered hostages are brought to the forensic facility February 20, 2025

The IDF has completed the transfer of the four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, where specialists will definitively identify the bodies.

Israelis singing the Hatikvah (hope) as the IDF convoy carrying the 4 slain hostages arrives at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lSW1U8yVtv— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 20, 2025

Crowds who came out to pay respects to the murdered hostages break out in HaTikva, Israel's national anthem, as the convoy bringing the bodies to the forensics lab passes @Kessila_Selly pic.twitter.com/OOQFa4rkde— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) February 20, 2025