WATCH: Egyptian Islamic scholar calls on Trump to 'accept Islam and find salvation' May 19, 2025 Egyptian Islamic scholar Mustafa Al-Adawi urged President Donald Trump to embrace Islam and submit to Allah, saying that fame and fortune are fleeting—and that salvation awaits him if he converts.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-19-at-11.30.40_1f97bf23.mp4 Donald TrumpIslam