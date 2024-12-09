WATCH: Elderly Syrian woman gives hilarious reaction to living under Assad regime

The Syrian regime has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of its own civilians, and this woman gave her honest reaction to living under Assad’s rule: ‘F— them both.’

A journalist from the Al-Jadeed TV channel asks an elderly Syrian woman: “Tell me, you lived under both Hafez al-Assad and Bashar. What can you say about them?” The woman, smiling shyly: “Yes, screw them both.” “F them both” pic.twitter.com/y6pJzHCyTk — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 9, 2024