WATCH: Emaciated and haunted Israeli hostages handed over to Red Cross

Hamas handed over three hostages showing immense signs of starvation, Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami who were transferred to Israel and reunited with their families after over 480 days in brutal captivity.

For over a year, the entire international community has danced to the tune of the false propaganda of so-called ‘starvation’ in Gaza.

But the images don’t lie:

Hamas terrorists and other Gaza residents look perfectly fine.

The Israeli hostages look like Holocaust survivors and… pic.twitter.com/5wbDcztmtg — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) February 8, 2025