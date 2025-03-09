WATCH: Erin Molan calls out ‘social activists’ for ignoring Syria and Congo massacres while targeting Israel

Former Sky News anchor Erin Molan, a vocal supporter of Israel and advocate against terrorism, slammed social media influencers who proclaim their humanity for Palestinians in Gaza yet remain silent when children elsewhere are murdered by terrorists.

Christian kids slaughtered in Congo…

A bloodbath in Syria…

The videos are horrific

The only thing more horrifying is the silence surrounding it…

If it’s impossible (try as you might) to blame Jews you don’t care???!!!

WHERE ARE YOU? pic.twitter.com/mX9KDwyAHp

— Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) March 8, 2025