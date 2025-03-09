Search

WATCH: Erin Molan calls out ‘social activists’ for ignoring Syria and Congo massacres while targeting Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-erin-molan-calls-out-social-activists-for-ignoring-syria-and-congo-massacres-while-targeting-israel/
Email Print

Former Sky News anchor Erin Molan, a vocal supporter of Israel and advocate against terrorism, slammed social media influencers who proclaim their humanity for Palestinians in Gaza yet remain silent when children elsewhere are murdered by terrorists.

>