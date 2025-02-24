Search

WATCH: Ex-hostage Emily Damari gifted a BMW by Israeli philanthropist

Emily Damari was released from Hamas captivity in January 2025 after spending over a year in Gaza, and Israeli philanthropist Shai Graucher surprised her with a brand-new BMW.

