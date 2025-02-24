WATCH: Ex-hostage Emily Damari gifted a BMW by Israeli philanthropist February 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ex-hostage-emily-damari-gifted-a-bmw-by-israeli-philanthropist/ Email Print Emily Damari was released from Hamas captivity in January 2025 after spending over a year in Gaza, and Israeli philanthropist Shai Graucher surprised her with a brand-new BMW.Shai Graucher presents a BMW as a gift to Emily Damari, a survivor of Hamas captivity. pic.twitter.com/60lw88ZSVL— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 24, 2025 Emily Damarigifthostage