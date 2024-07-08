Search

WATCH: Fatah official accuses Hamas of disrupting chance at Palestinian state

Fatah spokesman in Europe, Jamal Nazzal, slammed the terror group for purposefully obstructing the creation of a Palestinian state by intentionally sacrificing the people of Gaza.



