WATCH: Fatah official accuses Hamas of disrupting chance at Palestinian state July 8, 2024

Fatah spokesman in Europe, Jamal Nazzal, slammed the terror group for purposefully obstructing the creation of a Palestinian state by intentionally sacrificing the people of Gaza. WATCHFatah spokesman in Europe, Jamal Nazzal, has accused Hxmas of sacrificing Gaza's civilians and hindering the opportunity to establish a Palestinian state.Via @MEMRIReports pic.twitter.com/FStA7qkq8h— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2024