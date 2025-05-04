Search

WATCH: Former Florida CAIR director – ‘US Congress is bought and paid for by the Jewish supremacy lobby’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-florida-cair-director-us-congress-is-bought-and-paid-for-by-the-jewish-supremacy-lobby/
Email Print

Former Florida CAIR director Hassan Shibly claimed that the only defensible reason to live in the United States—despite tax dollars funding the ‘genocide’ in Gaza—is to spread Islam across the country and influence its political direction.

>