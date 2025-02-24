WATCH: Freed Fatah terrorist hails Hamas as a ‘true partner in the Palestinian national project’ February 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-freed-fatah-terrorist-hails-hamas-as-a-true-partner-in-the-palestinian-national-project/ Email Print Recently released terrorist prisoner Muhammad Naifeh declared unwavering support for Hamas, calling it an ‘unstoppable idea’ and a ‘true partner’ in the Palestinian national project, pledging Fatah’s continued alliance with the group. FatahHamasTerrorism