WATCH: Freed hostage Liri Albag reveals disturbing details of Hamas captivity

Liri Albag was kidnapped on Oct. 7 along with four other female IDF lookouts and was held in Gaza for over a year until Israel secured their release during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

