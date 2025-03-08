WATCH: Freed hostage Liri Albag reveals disturbing details of Hamas captivity

Liri Albag was kidnapped on Oct. 7 along with four other female IDF lookouts and was held in Gaza for over a year until Israel secured their release during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

"I realized there were no uninvolved civilians. They think Hitler was a genius. It was hell. You could see the evil in their eyes, evil eyes. The Gazan crowd ran after us, cheering, shooting in the air, children, women." pic.twitter.com/hq3pYmBJiT

