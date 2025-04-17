Search

WATCH: Freed hostages meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed disbelief over the hostages’ captivity, praised Hamas for its ‘humanitarian act’ in freeing them, and vowed to push for the release of the remaining captives.

