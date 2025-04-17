WATCH: Freed hostages meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed disbelief over the hostages’ captivity, praised Hamas for its ‘humanitarian act’ in freeing them, and vowed to push for the release of the remaining captives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with released Israeli-Russian hostages Sasha Troufanov, his mother Yelena, and girlfriend Sapir.

“Russia will do everything to ensure the release of all the people who were in the conditions you endured for so long.”pic.twitter.com/YunxESmKNf — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) April 16, 2025

Putin met in the Kremlin with Alexander Trufanov, an Israeli and Russian citizen released from captivity in Gaza, his mother and fiancee, Chief Rabbi of Russia Berl Lazar and FEOR President Alexander Boroda. (via zarubin) pic.twitter.com/2gSB9IPCVB — caterina doglio (@CaterinaDoglio) April 16, 2025