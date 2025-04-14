WATCH: Jewish bakery stormed by pro-Hamas supporters April 14, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-french-jewish-bakery-stormed-by-pro-hamas-supporters/ Email Print In Strasbourg, France, terror supporters targeted the only Jewish-owned bakery for miles, attempting to overrun the police guarding it while hurling insults and anti-Israel chants.TERRIFYING: The only Jewish bakery in Strasbourg, France, was surrounded by a coalition of far-left activists and Islamists, who attempted to storm in and lynch the owners and employees. pic.twitter.com/Rwov6n9M0O— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) April 13, 2025 AntisemitismFrancepro-Hamas protesters