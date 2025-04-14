WATCH: Jewish bakery stormed by pro-Hamas supporters

In Strasbourg, France, terror supporters targeted the only Jewish-owned bakery for miles, attempting to overrun the police guarding it while hurling insults and anti-Israel chants.

TERRIFYING: The only Jewish bakery in Strasbourg, France, was surrounded by a coalition of far-left activists and Islamists, who attempted to storm in and lynch the owners and employees. pic.twitter.com/Rwov6n9M0O — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) April 13, 2025