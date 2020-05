The “Wonder Woman” star quoted the late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in a speech to 2020 graduates, saying “Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.”

Actress @GalGadot’s message to graduates: “To me, Wonder Woman is a fighter, but it's what she fights for that matters. So fight for your place in this world, because you've earned it.” https://t.co/u7tlJSmeRw pic.twitter.com/atpKDcxO9S — CNN (@CNN) May 16, 2020