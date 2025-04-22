Search

WATCH: Gaza professor speaks out against Hamas, calls for release of the hostages

Professor Hassan Abu-Jarrad urged the world to listen to the voices of Gazans and advocate for an end to the war, the release of the hostages and the freedom to escape what he called the prison that is the Gaza Strip.

