Search

WATCH: Gazans reveal what they really think of Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazans-reveal-what-they-really-think-of-terror-supporter-mahmoud-khalil/
Email Print

Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by ICE agents and is awaiting deportation for supporting Hamas and leading various rallies and encampments in Columbia in support of Hamas, contradicting what actual Gazans want.

>