WATCH: Hamas publishes footage from hostage release showing tunnels where hostages were held
February 8, 2025

Hamas released a propaganda video showing the transfer of three Israeli hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami from Gaza terror tunnels to Red Cross officials.

Hamxs' Twisted Propaganda: Terrorists Forced Hostages to "Celebrate" Their Own Release pic.twitter.com/jdYEe7Pk7a— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 8, 2025