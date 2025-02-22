WATCH: Hamas forced two Israeli hostages to watch release ceremony February 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-releases-footage-of-hostage-handover-to-red-cross/ Email Print On Saturday, Israel received six hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza: Eliya Cohen, 27; Avera Mengistu, 39; Hisham al-Sayed, 36; Omer Shem Tov, 22; Tal Shoham, 40; and Omer Wenkert, 23.#Breaking: Hamas releases video showing Evyatar David & Guy Gilboa Dallal, hostages who remain in captivity, brought to view the spectacle in which hostages Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Elya Cohen were humiliated before being released. Was @ICRC aware of this? @EinavHalabi pic.twitter.com/SZmPvOJCCX— Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) February 22, 2025 Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of prisoners handing over as part of the seventh batch within the first phase of the “Al-Aqsa Flood Deal” to exchange prisoners pic.twitter.com/njYTOYqypH — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) February 22, 2025 GazaHamashostagesRed Cross