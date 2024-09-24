WATCH: Why Mayor of Muslim-majority city shocked us by endorsing Trump September 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-heres-why-mayor-of-muslim-majority-michigan-city-endorses-trump/ Email Print Amer Ghalib, mayor of the only Muslim-majority city in the US, explains his surprising endorsement of Donald Trump for president. Among other reasons, he believes Trump can address the chaos in the Middle East and end the ongoing wars. Donald TrumpendorsementHamtramckMayor Amer Ghalib