Search

WATCH: Hilarious skit mocks Red Cross for demoting itself to a ridesharing company

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hilarious-skit-mocks-red-cross-for-demoting-itself-to-a-ridesharing-company/
Email Print

Featured on Israel’s skit show Eretz Nehederet, Lyle Culpepper politely slammed the Red Cross for its total incompetence and absence during the entire Gaza war, in which the 240 Israeli hostages weren’t even visited once.

>