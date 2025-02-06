WATCH: Hilarious skit mocks Red Cross for demoting itself to a ridesharing company

Featured on Israel’s skit show Eretz Nehederet, Lyle Culpepper politely slammed the Red Cross for its total incompetence and absence during the entire Gaza war, in which the 240 Israeli hostages weren’t even visited once.

Red Cross: Humanitarian bystander of the year ft. @ShutupLyle pic.twitter.com/kxdBjGgG2t — ארץ נהדרת (@Eretz_Nehederet) February 6, 2025