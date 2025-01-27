WATCH: Holocaust survivor reflects on lessons to be learned on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation January 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-holocaust-survivor-reflects-on-lessons-to-be-learned-on-80th-anniversary-of-auschwitz-liberation/ Email Print Rena Quint, a Holocaust survivor, spoke about persevering through the Nazi extermination of the Jews and the essential lessons that must be embraced today if the world is to uphold its promise of ‘Never Again.’ AntisemitismHolocaust survivorInternational Holocaust Remembrance DayRena Quint