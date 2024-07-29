WATCH: Hundreds of communists march in Philadelphia, waving hammer and sickle flags July 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hundreds-of-communists-march-in-philadelphia-waving-hammer-and-sickle-flags/ Email Print Radical leftists have long identified with communism and their wish to replace democracy with a totalitarian state. Hundreds of Communists march through the streets of Philadelphia in a show of force waving communist hammer and sickle flags. pic.twitter.com/GiJSLjvlIl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 29, 2024 CommunistDemocratshammer and sicklePhiladelphia