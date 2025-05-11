Search

WATCH: IDF airstrike destroys Islamic University building in the Gaza Strip

The IDF struck the Islamic University building in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, targeting what it identified as a Hamas stronghold used to plan attacks against Israeli forces in the area.

 

