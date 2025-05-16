Search

WATCH: IDF attacks 150 targets in Gaza is last 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck over 150 terrorist targets across Gaza—eliminating terrorists, dismantling Hamas infrastructure, and thwarting planned attacks through coordinated operations.



