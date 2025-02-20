WATCH: IDF destroys home of terrorist responsible for killing two Israelis in stabbing spree February 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-home-of-terrorist-responsible-for-killing-two-israelis-in-stabbing-spree/ Email Print On August 4, 2024, terrorist Amar Odeh launched a stabbing rampage in the heart of Holon, brutally killing Rina Daniv and Avraham Somechi while injuring two others.כחלק מהמבצע לסיכול טרור בצפון השומרון, כוחות צה"ל, שב״כ ומג״ב פעלו מוקדם יותר היום בסלפית שבחטיבת אפרים והרסו את ביתו של המחבל עמאר עודה.המחבל ביצע בתאריך 4 באוגוסט 2024 פיגוע טרור בעיר חולון בו נרצחו רינה דניב ז״ל, אברהם סומיכי ז״ל ונפצעו שניים נוספים pic.twitter.com/RFNJf1NCqa— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 20, 2025 home demolishmentIDFSalfit