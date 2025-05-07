WATCH: IDF destroys two Hamas command centers in Gaza May 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-two-hamas-command-centers-in-gaza/ Email Print The IDF has been instructed to decisively ramp up pressure on Hamas if the terror group does not accept the Witkoff ceasefire plan by the time President Trump concludes his visit to the Middle East later this month.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-07-at-00.51.33_09f9012d.mp4 GazaHamasIDF