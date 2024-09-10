WATCH: IDF troops arrest 16 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria raids September 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-arrest-16-wanted-palestinians-in-judea-and-samaria-raids/ Email Print IDF troops also located and confiscated weapons, and ammunition, and mapped out the home of the failed Tel Aviv suicide bombing for destruction. כוחות צה״ל פעלו הלילה, בשכם שבחטיבת שומרון למיפוי ביתו של המחבל שביצע את פיגוע המטען בתל אביב לפני כחודש. המיפוי בוצע על מנת לבחון את אפשרות הריסתו>> pic.twitter.com/mLfcWDuPsr — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 10, 2024 IDFJudea and SamariaTerrorism