WATCH: IDF troops eliminate senior Gaza terrorist in undercover raid May 19, 2025

Israeli air and ground forces launched a major assault on Khan Yunis, striking dozens of terrorist targets and eliminated senior terror commander Ahmed Sarhan in a bold undercover raid involving disguised IDF special forces.While Israeli special forces were carrying out a raid against Popular Resistance Committees figure Ahmed Sarhan a few hours ago, a Palestinian recorded Israeli support fire during the operation. pic.twitter.com/ebapZ656nK— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) May 19, 2025 Additional footage showing major military activity this morning near Khan Yunis in the Southern Gaza Strip, with strikes from both fighter aircraft and helicopters appearing to support some kind of ground operation, rumored to involve the rescue of hostages being held by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/dvqqMsVvzd— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 19, 2025