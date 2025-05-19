Search

WATCH: IDF troops eliminate senior Gaza terrorist in undercover raid

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-eliminate-senior-gaza-terrorist-in-undercover-raid/
Email Print

Israeli air and ground forces launched a major assault on Khan Yunis, striking dozens of terrorist targets and eliminated senior terror commander Ahmed Sarhan in a bold undercover raid involving disguised IDF special forces.

>