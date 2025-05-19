WATCH: IDF troops eliminate senior Gaza terrorist in undercover raid

Israeli air and ground forces launched a major assault on Khan Yunis, striking dozens of terrorist targets and eliminated senior terror commander Ahmed Sarhan in a bold undercover raid involving disguised IDF special forces.

While Israeli special forces were carrying out a raid against Popular Resistance Committees figure Ahmed Sarhan a few hours ago, a Palestinian recorded Israeli support fire during the operation. pic.twitter.com/ebapZ656nK — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) May 19, 2025