Search

WATCH: IDF troops intensify operations in Rafah and central Gaza

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-intensify-operations-in-rafah-and-central-gaza/
Email Print

IDF troops continue to operate in Rafah and central Gaza, coordinating airstrikes to destroy vital terror sites from the air, and employing ground units to recover weapons, rockets, or hidden terrorists.

>