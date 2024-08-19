WATCH: IDF troops intensify operations in Rafah and central Gaza August 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-intensify-operations-in-rafah-and-central-gaza/ Email Print IDF troops continue to operate in Rafah and central Gaza, coordinating airstrikes to destroy vital terror sites from the air, and employing ground units to recover weapons, rockets, or hidden terrorists. כוחות אוגדה 98 הכווינו תקיפות אוויריות במהלכן כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקפו וחיסלו את המחבל של ארגון הטרור חמאס שביצע את השיגורים אמש, מדרום הרצועה לעין השלושה>> pic.twitter.com/Og49g4LWFv — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 19, 2024 GazaHamasIDF