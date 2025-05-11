WATCH: Dramatic footage shows Israeli special forces eliminate senior terror chief in Nablus May 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-incredible-footage-shows-israeli-special-forces-eliminate-senior-terror-chief-in-nablus/ Email Print Dramatic footage reveals elite Israeli undercover forces executing a precise, coordinated operation in the narrow alleys of Nablus to eliminate Omar Abu Lail, 39, a terror cell leader responsible for multiple attacks on IDF troops.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-11-at-18.55.29_0ded5603.mp4 CounterterrorismIDFNablus