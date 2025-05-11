Search

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows Israeli special forces eliminate senior terror chief in Nablus

Dramatic footage reveals elite Israeli undercover forces executing a precise, coordinated operation in the narrow alleys of Nablus to eliminate Omar Abu Lail, 39, a terror cell leader responsible for multiple attacks on IDF troops.

