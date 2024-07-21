Search

WATCH: Iran-backed Houthis threaten to blow up Israeli Knesset

In response to a fatal drone attack on Tel Aviv, the IAF conducted Operation Outstretched Arms, in which dozens of fighter jets flew over 1,100 miles and struck oil refineries and other targets held by the Yemenite terror group.

