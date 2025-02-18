WATCH: Iran can produce a nuclear bomb in two weeks, claims Iranian reporter February 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-can-produce-a-nuclear-bomb-in-two-weeks-claims-iranian-reporter/ Email Print Former Al-Manar TV correspondent Mohammad Shamas stated that Iran could theoretically produce a nuclear weapon within two weeks and warned that, if faced with an existential threat, the country may abandon its current doctrine forbidding their production. Irannuclear weapon