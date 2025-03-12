WATCH: Iran, Russia, China hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Iran, China, and Russia kicked off their fifth joint naval drill, ‘Security Belt-2025,’ in the Gulf of Oman on March 11, 2025, flexing military muscle with warships and helicopters to counter U.S. influence amid rising regional tensions.

Iran, China, Russia hold joint naval drills in Indian Ocean Ali Ramezani reports from Chabahar Follow: https://t.co/GKZwI4ehqL pic.twitter.com/PnHZsG5FuF — Press TV (@PressTV) March 12, 2025

China, Russia and Iran speak English in joint navy drill pic.twitter.com/2Aex1LgG4F — RT (@RT_com) March 12, 2025

Russia, Iran and China start joint maritime military exercises in Iran's port of Chabahar — Russian Defense Ministry https://t.co/uv0aO0h5D3 pic.twitter.com/IZEmUSYsLF — RT (@RT_com) March 10, 2025