WATCH: Iran, Russia, China hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Iran, China, and Russia kicked off their fifth joint naval drill, ‘Security Belt-2025,’ in the Gulf of Oman on March 11, 2025, flexing military muscle with warships and helicopters to counter U.S. influence amid rising regional tensions.

