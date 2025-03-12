WATCH: Iran, Russia, China hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman March 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-russia-china-hold-joint-naval-drills-in-gulf-of-oman/ Email Print Iran, China, and Russia kicked off their fifth joint naval drill, ‘Security Belt-2025,’ in the Gulf of Oman on March 11, 2025, flexing military muscle with warships and helicopters to counter U.S. influence amid rising regional tensions.Iran, China, Russia hold joint naval drills in Indian OceanAli Ramezani reports from ChabaharFollow: https://t.co/GKZwI4ehqL pic.twitter.com/PnHZsG5FuF— Press TV (@PressTV) March 12, 2025 China, Russia and Iran speak English in joint navy drill pic.twitter.com/2Aex1LgG4F— RT (@RT_com) March 12, 2025 Russia, Iran and China start joint maritime military exercises in Iran's port of Chabahar — Russian Defense Ministry https://t.co/uv0aO0h5D3 pic.twitter.com/IZEmUSYsLF — RT (@RT_com) March 10, 2025 Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships conduct drills in the Indian Ocean.I must say, they really don’t look threatening… pic.twitter.com/YLCLe6Lgm6— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 11, 2025 ChinaIranNavyRussia