WATCH: Iran uses live rounds to quell rebels demanding end to Khamenei dictatorship

Security forces used live ammunition Saturday to quell Iranian rebels who are demanding a regime change, particularly after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran’s “morality police.”