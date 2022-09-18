WATCH: Iran uses live rounds to quell rebels demanding end to Khamenei dictatorship

Security forces used live ammunition Saturday to quell Iranian rebels who are demanding a regime change, particularly after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran’s “morality police.”

Protesters tearing down a poster of the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei – #IranProtests, 17 Sep, Saqqez, Iran The MEK reports security forces used live ammunition & teargas to disperse protesters at #Mahsa_Amini‘s funeral. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/TPFMC3RfjF — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) September 17, 2022