WATCH: Iranian academic suspended by Yale – ‘Israel is a political project created by the fascist US’

Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi, an Iranian academic suspended by Yale for anti-Israel rhetoric, vowed to fight against the “imperialist” U.S., claiming it installed Israel in the Middle East.

Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi, Iranian Academic Suspended by Yale University: I Will Use Everything at My Disposal to Fight the “Fascist Dictatorship That Is the United States”; This Clarifying Moment Demonstrates How Ivy League Universities Are Empty of Intellectual Integrity pic.twitter.com/gynDp7TjdH — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 18, 2025