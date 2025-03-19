WATCH: Iranian academic suspended by Yale – ‘Israel is a political project created by the fascist US’ March 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-academic-suspended-by-yale-israel-is-a-political-project-created-by-the-fascist-us/ Email Print Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi, an Iranian academic suspended by Yale for anti-Israel rhetoric, vowed to fight against the “imperialist” U.S., claiming it installed Israel in the Middle East.Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi, Iranian Academic Suspended by Yale University: I Will Use Everything at My Disposal to Fight the “Fascist Dictatorship That Is the United States”; This Clarifying Moment Demonstrates How Ivy League Universities Are Empty of Intellectual Integrity pic.twitter.com/gynDp7TjdH— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 18, 2025 anti-Israel activismUnited StatesYale