WATCH: Iranian academic suspended by Yale – ‘Israel is a political project created by the fascist US’

Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi, an Iranian academic suspended by Yale for anti-Israel rhetoric, vowed to fight against the “imperialist” U.S., claiming it installed Israel in the Middle East.

