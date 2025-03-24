Search

WATCH: Iranian official threatens US regional bases with ‘$200 Houthi rockets’

Iranian international relations expert Mahdi Khanalizadeh claimed the likelihood of the U.S. striking Iran is minimal, warning that any such action would prompt retaliatory attacks on U.S. bases, costing billions in damages.

