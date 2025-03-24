WATCH: Iranian official threatens US regional bases with ‘$200 Houthi rockets’

Iranian international relations expert Mahdi Khanalizadeh claimed the likelihood of the U.S. striking Iran is minimal, warning that any such action would prompt retaliatory attacks on U.S. bases, costing billions in damages.

Iranian International Relations Expert Mahdi Khanalizadeh Shows Map of U.S. Bases in the Region, Threatening Houthi Attack by $200 Rockets, Adds: The Attack on Aramco Forced the Saudis to Surrender pic.twitter.com/7qsfF8eQ1N — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 23, 2025