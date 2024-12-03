Search

WATCH: IRGC general threatens Israel with Al-Aqsa Flood II

IRGC General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi warns Israel of a potential ‘Al-Aqsa Flood II,’ claiming this past year since Oct. 7th will feel ‘like a walk in the park’ compared to what lies ahead.

