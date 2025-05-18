WATCH: Israel Day Parade begins in New York City

Live from Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, over 40,000 marchers unite in the Israel Day Parade to celebrate Israel’s rich heritage, honor its resilience, and demand the return of the hostages.







