WATCH: Israel Day Parade begins in New York City May 18, 2025

Live from Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, over 40,000 marchers unite in the Israel Day Parade to celebrate Israel's rich heritage, honor its resilience, and demand the return of the hostages.

#WATCH: The annual @israeldayon5th Parade has begun marching down 5th Ave. in #NYC. pic.twitter.com/N4kLjbd0aN— Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) May 18, 2025